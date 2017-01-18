Lack of accounting clarity comes in way of wallet use by railways

Waiving of the service charge will cost Rs 500 cr on an annualised basis

At a time when the Narendra Modi-led government is pushing for digital transactions, the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), under the finance ministry, has raised the red flag on purchasing train tickets over the counter through the e-wallet. According to sources close to the development, the CGA has rejected the proposal of the ministry of railways, saying that if the e-wallet is used, there is no proper mechanism to monitor how the money will flow back to the government accounts. On the other hand, it has accepted the proposal on accepting the wallet for online ...

Shine Jacob & Karan Choudhury