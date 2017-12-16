More traders paying taxes on GSTN: Sushil Kumar Modi

The proportion of tax-paying traders has increased to 70 per cent of those registered on the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) as the technology backbone built by has begun to stabilise and make it easier for them to file returns on the platform.

In July, when the regime came into force, thousands of traders faced glitches in the IT platform, making it difficult for them to file returns. As a result, around 42 per cent of the 5.3 million members registered on the filed returns with zero tax liability.

The outrage over glitches and concerns of state governments about revenue losses compelled the Centre to form an empowered group of ministers (GoM) to look into the technology issues. The group identified 47 glitches, which had to iron out within a timeframe.

After five reviews, these glitches have been rectified and the process has been made simpler for traders.

“In July 42 per cent of tax filings had zero tax liability, in August it was 32 per cent, and in October it was 30 per cent,” said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who leads the group, on Saturday.

A majority of traders had an annual turnover of less than Rs 1.5 crore and contributed around 5.5 per cent of tax revenue, while 70 per cent came from those who had a turnover of Rs 100 crore, he said.

In 2015 had won the seven-year Rs 1,380 crore contract of building, maintaining, and operating the network, which forms the backbone of the The data is captured on a centralised IT system, which will help the government plug leakages and gather better insights into goods consumption in the country.

Modi said the rise in exports in November owed itself partly to the stabilisation of the GSTN, adding that the matter of exporters not being able to get refunds had been sorted out. Refunds for exporters were being processed, he said.

In November, the had pointed that there was a revenue shortfall of Rs 8,000-9,000 crore owing to the challenges in the system. However, after a review with state tax officials, it was identified the losses were also due to leakages on account of traders not declaring shipments between states as the check posts became redundant in the new regime.

This was the primary reason that the introduction of the was being advanced, Modi said.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC), the government-run IT body, will implement the solution and offer it on trial on January 15. The NIC has implemented the system in Karnataka, which had pioneered it five years ago to track vehicles that transported goods.

A pilot for the was done in the state before the national roll-out, Modi said.