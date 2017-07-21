TRENDING ON BS
More US clamps on Indian seafood export as FDA issues red list of 60 firms

Products may be detained without physical examination due to suspected presence of salmonella

Nirmalya Behera  |  Bhubaneswar 

Seafood
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in America has issued a 'red' list of about 60 Indian seafood exporting entities whose products may be detained without physical examination due to suspected presence of salmonella.

America is the highest importer of Indian seafood items. It took 188,617 tonnes in 2016-17, amounting to $5.8 billion or Rs 38,000 crore, about 22.7 per cent more in quantity over the previous year and 30 per cent in dollar terms.

A trade source said, "The importer may (in such cases) cancel the order. However, the containers are eligible for second sampling in FDA-approved labs."

Presence of salmonella depicts unhygienic conditions at the factories of exporting firms, he added.

The American Shrimp Processors Association has named India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Mexico, China and Malaysia among 13 countries with which the US ran a significant overall shrimp trade deficit in 2016.

