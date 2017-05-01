MP farmers earn 32% more income in 2016-17 by diversifying farming

At a time when the Central government is working towards an ambitious target of doubling farmers’ income by 2022, farmers of Madhya Pradesh, earned around 32 per cent extra income in 2016-17 financial year as compared to the previous year, totaling around Rs 53,745 crore mainly through diversifying their farming.

In a presentation made to Chief Ministers during the Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog held last week, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Gross State Domestic Product in rose by a staggering 168 per cent in the last five years from Rs 82,960 crore in 2011-12 to over Rs 222,174 crore in 2016-17.

The big rise has largely come on the back of growth in the allied activities of animal husbandry and fisheries sector which also points towards a significant shift in the state’s farming structure from cereals and horticulture to more high value production.

While the state’s and horticulture sector rose by 61 per cent between 2011-12 and 2016-17, its animal husbandry and fisheries sector rose by a mind boggling 276 per cent and 178 per cent respectively during the period.

Chouhan was specifically asked to make a presentation on doubling farmers’ income drawing extensively from the state’s experience. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the day-long meeting.

A recent working paper on growth in published by eminent economists Ashok Gulati along with former SFAC chairman Parvesh Sharma and Pallavi Rajkhowa all from ICRIER also endorsed the claims made by the state,

The paper which was put on public domain on Saturday said that although is mainly a foodgrains producing state, there are indications of diversification towards horticulture.

It said from 2005-06 to 2014-15, the proportion of area under horticultural crops has jumped from 2 per cent to 6 per cent.

Around 43 per cent of the total area under horticulture is devoted to vegetables.

There has been a significant increase in vegetable production in MP from 3.6 million metric tonnes in 2010-11 to 14.2 million metric tonnes in 2013-14.





Madhya Pradesh’s GSDP In & Allied Activities (in Rs crore)



“This remarkable increase has improved MP’s position in vegetable production from thirteenth in 2010-11 amongst states to becoming the fourth largest vegetable producer in the country in 2013-14; MP’s contribution in total vegetable production has increased from 2.8 per cent to 7.4 per cent,” the paper said.

Moreover, milk production has increased by 69 per cent from 6.4 million metric tonnes in 2006-07 to 10.8 million metric tonnes in 2014-15, and meat production tripled in the same period from 20 thousand tonnes to 60 thousand tonnes.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Chouhan in his presentation also specifically stressed on five major thrust areas to double farmers ‘income.

These included decreasing the cost of cultivation, increasing productivity and production, diversification in towards high-value crops, livestock and fisheries, ensuring better sale price for farmers and finally, risk mitigation in through a comprehensive system of insurance and timely compensation.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the example of a farmer Prakash Jawle from Burhanpur district of who increased his gross income per acre from Rs 105,625 to Rs 255,625 just on the basis of diversification in farm activities and adopting better practices.