MP re-opens price deficit financing window amid reports of farmers' angst

The government has decided to re-open the window of registration for farmers under the much-talked about 'Bhavaantar Bhugtan Yojana' (Price Deficit Financing Scheme) for a week--- nearly a month after it was first closed -- amid talk to a sharp drop in price of most crops in the state, leading to dissatisfaction among farmers.

The window of registration for new farmers will open on November 15 and close on November 22.

The state government has also decided to activate and (village-level markets) under the programme and produce sold in them could also be eligible for the deficit payment.

Besides, it has decided to increase the godown allowance to Rs 9.90 per quintal per month from Rs 7 as an incentive to those growers who don't want to sell their produce as part of the scheme.

In the first phase of programme, when registrations closed on October 16, about 1.9 million, or less than 40 per cent of the eligible 5.5-6.0 million growers of and had registered for the scheme.

However, ever since actual harvest of and started arriving in the markets, prices slumped sharply with some reports indicating a fall more than neighbouring states.

This led to allegations that traders of the state were forming cartels to artificially pull down prices, and hurting particularly those farmers who hadn't registered for the scheme.

In some cases, the price of dropped more than 15-20 per cent below the (MSP), while in case of they were also lower.

The state administration attributed the sharp drop in prices to an almost 23 per cent rise in mandi arrivals in October 2017 over October 2016.

The Chief Minister's (Mukyamantri Bhaavantar Bhugtan Yojana) is an innovative concept floated by the government to compensate farmers for price falling below the state-mandated

Under the scheme, farmers' bank accounts are directly credited if the price of a notified crop falls below the MSP, (within a two-month sale window starting from October 16).

However, the compensation is capped at a pre-determined modal price. No payment will be made to unregistered farmers and those who sell their outside the scheme window.

The modal price will be the average market prices for a particular commodity over a two-month period in and two other states where the crop is grown and traded.

The scheme was approved by the state cabinet in August to provide a sort of price risk to farmers who had been agitating for months against falling prices of their produce.