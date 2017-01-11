Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train finds a home at BKC

Maha govt & MMRDA agree to provide 5.5 hectares at BKC for the terminus to come up

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious Rs 99,000 crore Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train has crossed a major hurdle, with the Maharashtra government and state undertaking Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) agreeing to provide 5.4 hectares of land for a terminus in the plush Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Of this, 0.9 hectares will be at the surface level and the balance underground, which will be used for the construction of the terminus. Of the Rs 99,000 crore required for the bullet train project, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is expected to ...

Sanjay Jog