National housing waiting list is through the roof

“Even a landless labourer in any village can check on the internet when he will get a house from us,” says Amarjeet Sinha, secretary of the central government’s rural development ministry. By the end of March 2019, just before the general elections to the Lok Sabha, Sinha’s ministry aims to deliver 10 million of those houses, all of them meant for those who would find it impossible to get one on their own steam.

It would make the largest possible dent in the housing shortage in the country, estimated at rural areas to be a little less than 30 million. While ...