NITI wants Make in India to focus on labour-intensive sectors

Labour laws become stringent as the number of workers employed by a firm rises

Labour laws become stringent as the number of workers employed by a firm rises

The NITI Aayog wants the Prime Minister's flagship initiative, Make in India, to lay special focus on labour-intensive sectors such as leather, textiles and garments to increase jobs potential. In its appraisal of the 12th Five-Year Plan (2012-13 to 2016-17), the government's key think tank said the Make in India programme was focussed on sectors such as automobiles, automobile components, aviation, biotechnology, chemicals, defence manufacturing, electrical machinery, electronics, food processing, leather, pharmaceuticals, textiles and garments, sources said. The ...

Sanjeeb Mukherjee & Indivjal Dhasmana