No credit to corporates without identification number: RBI

The Reserve Bank of (RBI) on Thursday said corporate borrowers who do not obtain the (LEI) number from won’t be given credit.

However, the schedule for getting the is spread out till December 2019 and depends on the exposure. The 20-digit unique code will be used to maintain a credit database with the RBI’s Central Repository of Information on Large Credits to facilitate assessment of aggregate by corporate groups, and monitoring of the financial profile of an entity or group. The central bank had announced introducing the in a phased manner in its October policy. According to norms, any corporate with exposure of more than Rs 5 crore has to obtain an

“Borrowers who do not obtain LEI as per the schedule are not to be granted renewal/enhancement of credit facilities,” the central bank said in a statement on its website. For total exposure of Rs 1,000 crore and above, a corporate entity will have to take the by March 31, 2018; between Rs 500 crore and Rs 1,000 crore by June 2018; between Rs 100 crore and Rs 500 crore by March 31, 2019; and between Rs 50 crore and Rs 100 crore by December 2019.

The schedule for for exposure below this would be announced separately, the said.