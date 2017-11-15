Non-farm activities contribute two-third income in rural areas: Paper

Non-farm activities, and not agriculture, generate more than two-third of incomes in rural areas, but this neither translated into a significant rise in employment opportunities in these areas nor bridged disparity in worker productivity, a discussion paper floated by eminent economist and member said.

The paper released on Wednesday found that in the four decades from 1970-71 to 2011-12, rural output rose almost seven times (at constant prices) and the village economy turned more non-agricultural with the share of in rural income reduced to 39 per cent.

However, the rural employment during this period could not even double.

"In fact the employment growth decelerated over time and reached a negative range after the year 2004-05," the paper titled 'Changing Structure of of India, Implications for Employment and Growth' said.

More than half the value added in the in India is contributed by the country's villages, it said.

The paper further said that there was defeminisation of rural workforce between 2004-05 and 2011-12, as female workers withdrew from cultivation work in large numbers.

The majority of the female workers who withdrew from farm work and stayed back at home belong to the agricultural labour households, whose economic conditions are not very good.

"Clearly, female of agricultural labour households do not prefer to go for farm work," the report said.

Workers moving out of and those entering the rural labour force are getting largely absorbed in construction activity, it added.

The report said the lack of required skills and technical knowledge is the main barrier for rural workers to enter the

It said the has played a major role in structural transformation of the Indian economy, but its achievements during the recent years were mainly concentrated in urban areas.

This sector in rural areas witnessed deceleration in output as well as employment after 2004-05.

Citing a report, the paper observed that demographic projections indicate India will continue to be predominantly rural till 2050, after which urban population is estimated to surpass rural population.