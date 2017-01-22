Note ban ruffles feathers of early birds

Combined net profit of 144 firms inched up 2.4% in Q3, growing at its slowest pace in 7 quarters

Corporate India looks set to disappoint Dalal Street for the third consecutive quarter, with lower-than-expected earnings growth. The combined net profit (adjusted for exceptional gains and losses) of 144 companies that have declared their third quarter results grew by 2.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY), growing at the slowest pace in the past seven quarters. Heavyweights haven’t done well either, with the combined net profit of seven Nifty 50 companies that have declared their results rising 2.3 per cent YoY. In comparison, brokerages expected Nifty 50 companies to report 10.8 ...

Krishna Kant