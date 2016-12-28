Cabinet passes ordinance; fine, jail for holding old notes

-
ALSO READDemonetisation: Rs 50,000 as penalty for possessing old notes after Dec 30? Demonetisation: The curious case of cash shortage and currency hoarding Russians feel note ban pinch, but Germans see biz opportunity in demonetisation Jio at war with other telcos over use of old Rs 500 notes for mobile recharges Opposition and govt prepare for note ban slugfest until Dec-end
-
The penalty for holding old currency in excess of 10 notes may include financial fines and a jail term of up to 4 years in certain cases.