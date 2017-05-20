PM Modi's Digital India intiative: Work in progress

Even as former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi got the credit for bringing computers to India in the 1980s, it’s the current NDA government which is top of the mind for its narrative on technology. While Digital India, a signature initiative of PM Narendra Modi, took off soon after NDA came to power, it peaked after demonetisation in November 2016. During the past three years, the push for ‘going digital’ has been all pervasive— from village-level e-panchayats to distributing subsidies under direct benefit transfer (DBT), from launching apps such as BHIM to ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?