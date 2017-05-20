PM Modi's Digital India intiative: Work in progress

During 3 years of Modi govt, the push for 'going digital' has been all pervasive

Even as former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi got the credit for bringing computers to India in the 1980s, it’s the current NDA government which is top of the mind for its narrative on technology. While Digital India, a signature initiative of PM Narendra Modi, took off soon after NDA came to power, it peaked after demonetisation in November 2016. During the past three years, the push for ‘going digital’ has been all pervasive— from village-level e-panchayats to distributing subsidies under direct benefit transfer (DBT), from launching apps such as BHIM to ...

Karan Choudhury