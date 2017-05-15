Poor response to govt's gold schemes due to bad marketing, says IIM-A

Poor marketing by the government for its scheme (GMS), and scheme is why the public response to these schemes has been poor, says the (IGPC) at the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad (IIM-A).

Research was done on 1,000 gold consumers in four districts from four states, urban and rural. "We have observed that respondents did express willingness to invest in these schemes if they had got adequate information about the product, indicating the potential that could have been achieved with better targeting and promotion," said Arvind Sahay, head of and faculty member at

According to the study, of the 1,000 surveyed, only five were aware about government-sponsored Sahay notes that of the 25,000-odd tonnes of gold estimated to be with Indian households, only five tonnes have come to the GMS.

He suggests three things the government should focus on to make gold policies successful -- "proper marketing, certification of gold and incentive to banks will be the core issues on which government should work".

In another study, the Centre says it found the quantity of gold reserves held by central banks in emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs) had risen sharply after the global financial crisis in 2008. On average, the percentage of foreign exchange held by central banks in in the form of G4 (dollar, yen, pound and euro) fell from 94 per cent to 84 per cent, with much of the fall being offset by an increase in the holdings of gold.

Sahay said, "Large increases in gold holdings were seen in Russia, China and Brazil but not in India."

The first study says gold-based loans were the most popular of financial products based on the precious metal. Informal gold loans constituted a large pie of the market share. Lower gold loan amounts at higher interest rates were compared with those offered by formal gold loan providers.

Sahay said, "Despite higher interest rates averaging about 40 per cent, loan takers prefer to go with informal lenders to avoid the week-long process for loans at banks and other financial institutions, where interest rates are 20-25 per cent."

The study's 1,000 respondents were in the districts of Coimbatore, Kolhapur, Hooghly and Saharanpur, split evenly across rural and peri-urban areas and with 83 per cent of the respondents being male.