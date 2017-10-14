JUST IN
Positive mood about India in US, says Arun Jaitley

Says American investors have clear understanding of the reforms that the govt is undertaking and its future potential

Press Trust of India 

ndian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley delivers the Harvard Mahindra lecture at the Harvard South Asia Institute in Boston (Photo: PTI)

There is a “positive mood” about India in the US and the American investors have a clear understanding of the reforms 
that the government is undertaking and its future potential, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said. 

Jaitley is leading a high-powered Indian delegation to attend the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World bank. He held meeting with top corporate leaders, besides interacting with students of the Columbia and Harvard universities.

“American investors have a very clear understanding of the kind of reforms that India is undertaking for the expansion of the economy. They have also a clear idea of the future potential,” he said at an event organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries at the IMF headquarters. 
First Published: Sat, October 14 2017. 01:47 IST

