Ransomware: India could see more WannaCry impact today as offices reopen

In the wake of a worldwide using ransomware that encrypts Windows systems, experts say India might see a larger impact on safety and more computers infected when offices open on Monday morning after the weekend break.

This ransomware, known as WannaCry, spreads by using a vulnerability in implementations of Server Message Block (SMB) in Windows operating software such as XP, Windows 8 and Windows Server 2003.

“Because it happened on a Friday afternoon (UK time), by the time it spread in India, most Indian companies were closed for the weekend...Monday morning is a story to be watched and we expect more systems would have been infected,” said Burgess Cooper, partner at consultancy Ernst & Young, India. It would be “difficult to quantify losses in financial terms”.

Companies that worked on Saturday, added Cooper, were awake through the night to make sure their computers could stop the ransomware from spreading.

Enterprises in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai have been affected. The Andhra Pradesh police department has confirmed that around 18 systems were hijacked by the global ransomware attack and eventually disabled. Two South Indian banks, a large enterprise in Mumbai and the India operations of Renault in Chennai could be affected.

The government’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory to users on precautions and update security patches for their computers and servers, while working closely with various nodal agencies to assess vulnerabilities.