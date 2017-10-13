RBI proposes currency trading platform for retail customers

The (RBI) on Thursday proposed retail customers’ access to the platform, and that prices should be in line with the inter-bank market through an in-built mechanism on the platform.

In a discussion paper on its website, the said the existing should be extended to the of through an internet-based application.

However, the retail market will be separate from the inter-bank market. While banks can access both the institutional and retail markets, would be limited to the retail market segment of the platform.

Both the markets will have the same timings, 9 am to 5 pm, where orders can be placed anonymously.

The minimum order size would be $1,000 and thereafter in multiples of $500. The maximum order size would be $500,000 for

“The system will have a functionality to aggregate customer orders at the same rate up to the minimum lot size of the inter-bank market (of) $0.5 million and match it with the orders in the inter-bank market. This will ensure that prices in both the markets are in line,” the discussion paper said.

Since direct execution by the customer is likely to bring down the cost of transactions as there is no market risk to the bank, the lenders should charge their customers a fee towards processing expenses only.

In a separate notification, the said an platform (ETP) operator for forex, bonds etc for should have a minimum paid up equity capital of Rs 25 crore, and should hold liquid assets such as cash, government securities and bank deposits equal to at least six months of current operating expenses at all times.

All data related to trades generated in the trading platform should be maintained in for at least 20 years.

“No data shall be exported outside without the prior permission of the Reserve Bank,” the said.

Foreign will be allowed according to norms and the operator should preferably have experience, of at least three years, in operating infrastructure related to trading of financial instruments.

The operator would be in constant scrutiny of the

“An operator will ordinarily not be eligible for authorisation, if within the last 5 years, it or any of its directors or promoters or senior officers have been subjected to adverse action that the Reserve Bank considers material, by any regulator or any other public authority,” the said.