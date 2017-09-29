Rising NPAs in power sector add to banks' stress

The stress in the power industry that is evident both in the distribution and generation sides of the business has left the State Bank of India, the country’s largest bank, with a 30 per cent share of the stressed assets of private power producers. Punjab National Bank (PNB) has the second largest chunk of the total debt exposure to these projects, which totals Rs 1.44 lakh crore. Private players said with rising under-recovery in thermal power projects, if corrective steps are not taken in time, almost of all of the debt might be converted into non-performing assets (NPAs). ...