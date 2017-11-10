September IIP shows a slowing at 3.8% growth

The country's (IIP) rose 3.8 per cent in September, compared with the revised 4.5 per cent in August (a nine-month high) and 5.7 per cent in September last year.

This slowing comes on the back of a year-on-year fall in output in a number of sectors. These include textiles and apparel, electrical equipment, rubber and plastic products, and

Data issued on Friday by the Central Statistics Office showed the IIP was down 11.7 per cent during the April-September period, or the first six months, of the current financial year over the corresponding period in 2016-17.

IIP constitutes a fourth of industry in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, the rest contributed by corporate results. The August and September data is a huge jump from a 48-month low of 0.9 per cent in July. And, it indicates that the for the July-September period could be an improvement from the April-June period's economic of 5.7 per cent- the lowest in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime so far.

"On the available data in industrial output and corporate earnings, we expect broad-based recovery in the industrial sector in the second quarter (July-September), relative to the previous one, which should support an improvement in Gross Value Added to around 6.3 per cent in Q2," said Aditi Nayar, principal economist with ratings agency Icra.

She added: "The momentum of post- restocking recorded in August did not sustain in the subsequent month, despite the impending festive season. While the 4.8 per cent contraction in is disappointing, it has been led by the sharp year-on-year decline in gold jewellery and electric heaters."

The drop in compared with September 2016, and the April-September cumulative figures, show the continuing effects of and the goods and services tax (GST). Business Standard travelled to five and trading hubs late last month -- Kanpur, Tirupur, Ludhiana, Kolkata's Burrabazar and Bhiwandi. The picture is grim for small and medium enterprises. There have been layoffs; businesses are on thin margins; there is a shortage of working capital; and there is down-sizing.

Manufacturing, with a weightage of 78 per cent in the IIP, grew 3.4 per cent in September but was down 12.3 per cent for the April-September period on a year-on-year basis. Mining, which constitutes 14 per cent, was up 7.9 per cent in September but down by 9.7 per cent for the period betwwen April and September. Electricity, with a weightage of 8 per cent, showed 3.4 per cent in September and was down by 9 per cent in the April-September period.

" came in lower at 3.8 per cent than our expectation, which was higher at 5 per cent. The higher in core sector industries and festival demand has not translated into higher this month. As the kharif harvest comes in, we could expect consumer demand to also pick up and expectation for the full year is four-five per cent," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at CARE Ratings.