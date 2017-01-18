TRENDING ON BS
Shiv Sena likens demonetisation to atom bomb attack on Hiroshima, Nagasaki

The party accused Modi of not listening to the RBI also

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray. Photo: PTI
In a vitriolic attack, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday compared the fallout of demonetisation on Indian economy with the disaster wreaked by atom bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

"By dropping the 'atom bomb of demonetisation' Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced the Indian economy to Hiroshima and Nagasaki. 'All are dead'," the Sena said in an edit in the party mouthpieces Saamana and Dopahar Ka Saamana.

Accusing Modi of "not heeding anybody" the Sena said the prime minister did not listen to the advice of even the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) before spiking Rs 500 and 1,000 notes on November 8 last year.

"Just like the deaf-and-dumb parrots sitting in his Cabinet, (Urjit Patel) was appointed the RBI Governor and the country's economy has been reduced to shambles," the Sena noted.

The party led by Uddhav Thackeray is an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Centre and Maharashtra.

