Shiv Sena likens demonetisation to atom bomb attack on Hiroshima, Nagasaki

In a vitriolic attack, the on Wednesday compared the fallout of on Indian economy with the disaster wreaked by atom bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

"By dropping the 'atom bomb of demonetisation' Prime Minister has reduced the Indian economy to Hiroshima and Nagasaki. 'All are dead'," the Sena said in an edit in the party mouthpieces Saamana and Dopahar Ka Saamana.

Accusing Modi of "not heeding anybody" the Sena said the prime minister did not listen to the advice of even the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) before spiking Rs 500 and 1,000 notes on November 8 last year.

"Just like the deaf-and-dumb parrots sitting in his Cabinet, (Urjit Patel) was appointed the RBI Governor and the country's economy has been reduced to shambles," the Sena noted.

The party led by is an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Centre and Maharashtra.