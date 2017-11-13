Stamp duty, property tax may stay out of GST

Real estate may not fully come under the goods and services tax (GST) because the stamp duty and property tax can stay out of its ambit, suggests a presentation prepared for the GST Council. While work contracts for under-construction houses are under the GST, the stamp duty and land are out of it. India is one of the few countries where sales of under-construction houses are greatly in vogue. Generally, it is constructed houses that are sold in other parts of the world. Also, bringing real estate in the GST net even partly may require a constitutional amendment, which could ...