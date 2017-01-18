Urjit Patel put through the wringer on note ban

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had infused around 63% of the total banned currency notes after demonetisation, its Governor told a parliamentary panel on Wednesday.

According to sources, the governor, who briefed the parliamentary standing committee on finance on demonetisation, said the central bank had infused new currency notes worth around Rs 9.2 lakh crore into the system.

Currency notes worth around Rs 14.5 lakh crore were withdrawn when the Centre announced on November 8, 2016.

Most members in the finance committee, including former Prime Minister and panel chairman M Veerappa Moily, spoke in favour of protecting the autonomy of the as an institution but said that accountability from its governor must be sought as the note ban had impacted a large of number of people.

Though the members found Patel’s explanation lucid, they were miffed that he did not answer queries like how much money had been deposited in banks after or by when the cash supply situation would ease across the country.

“Patel came across as a professional in his brief… but we had a lot of issues to raise,” said an Opposition member.

The finance committee meeting was significant as key finance ministry officials, including Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia and Financial Services Secretary Anjuli Chib Duggal also briefed the panel on monetary policy, including the note ban.

Representatives of the Indian Banks’ Association also briefed the panel.

As members sought to know if the government forced the to suggest the note ban, both Das and Patel replied that the government had been discussing the issue with the central bank since early 2016.

However, while Das said such consultations started in May, Patel said discussions were initiated in January.

When a member asked why a joint secretary of the finance ministry had been deployed at the to monitor the currency situation after demonetisation, Patel had no reply.

Sources said both the briefings were inconclusive and would resume after the first half of the Budget session of Parliament ended on February 9.

According to sources, the Opposition members asked a lot of questions related to the suffering of the people, the economy, job losses and the over 100 deaths attributed to the note ban.

In response to queries related to the preparedness of the banking system to deal with the impact of the note ban, Deputy Governor S S Mundra said all the automated teller machines (around 200,000) were functional now.

Congress member Digvijaya Singh wanted a timeline on lifting of cash withdrawal limits.