US wants security pact for sharing technology with India's private sector

In New Delhi, on December 4, an official from the US Department of Defence
(Pentagon) displayed photographs that convincingly documented China’s theft of design information relating to America’s most secret defence systems
— fifth-generation fighter aircraft and advanced unmanned aerial vehicles.
His purpose: To explain to the audience of Indian and US military, defence ministry, and industry honchos why New Delhi was being asked to sign an agreement binding the Indian private sector
to safeguard information it receives relating to American defence equipment.
One such agreement, termed “General Security
of Military Information Agreement” (GSOMIA), was signed on January 17, 2002, between the Indian and US defence ministers of that time, George Fernandes
and Donald Rumsfeld.
GSOMIA
of 2002 prescribes security
standards and protocols for safeguarding information shared by the Pentagon with India’s defence ministry; as well as by US defence firms with Indian defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs).
However, GSOMIA
does not cover the exchange of classified information
with Indian private companies. Washington
wants this covered, given New Delhi’s emphasis on the “strategic partnership” (SP) model of procurement, in which Indian private firms will manufacture defence equipment
for the military, using technology transferred by global “original equipment manufacturers” (OEMs).
This, however, remains stuck in the Indian defence ministry’s decision pipeline. “It seems everything in New Delhi must be cleared at the level of defence minister, even prime minister,” complains a former Pentagon official, speaking anonymously.
“US companies are keen to partner Indian private companies designated as SPs, but sharing technical information, which is essential for a technical manufacturing partnership, requires India
to extend the GSOMIA
to the private sector,” says Ben Schwartz
of the US-India
Business Council.
Schwartz explains how this works in practice. If New Delhi chooses two private Indian firms to competitively build, say a tank; and they want to partner a US company, the American firm currently cannot share any classified information
with them. It could share information with DPSUs like Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
of Bharat Electronics, but not with L&T, or the Tatas.
GSOMIA
is not a public document. It is one of four agreements – initially termed “foundational agreements” by Washington, but recently toned down to “enabling agreements” – required by US legislation for facilitating deeper defence cooperation. A second agreement, the Logistic Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) that facilitates mutual logistical inter-dependence, was signed in 2016.
Two others are currently being negotiated. The Communications Compatibility and Security
Agreement (COMCASA), which safeguards secure communications equipment, is at a more advanced stage. There is less progress on the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geospatial Information and Services Cooperation (BECA), which lays down protocols for digital mapping and survey.
Washington
values the formidable operational advantage its military gains from its advanced weapons technology
and has enacted strong legislation to safeguard that. India, in contrast, has not traditionally safeguarded military technology.
In the American security
establishment, personnel and entities are accorded security
classification – like confidential, secret or top secret – which governs the level of classified information
they are cleared to handle. This is strictly observed. When somebody cleared to handle “secret” information communicates with another person or entity that is cleared only to handle “confidential” information (one level lower), he or she must weigh each word to maintain the exchange at the “confidential” level and to ensure no “secret” information is inadvertently passed on.
US defence industry has similar security
clearances. For example, an F-16 plant has some sections with a security
classification of “confidential”, and others classified “secret”. Access to each section is governed by a visitor’s security
classification.
New Delhi officials complain this is just an “American problem”, and that Russia
never raises such demands. US officials counter that Russia
ignores technology security
because it simply does not have the highest-end technology.
