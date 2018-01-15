Wholesale price index inflation softens to three-month low of 3.58%

Quite contrary to its consumer price counterpart, the price index-based inflation eased to a three-month low of 3.58 per cent in December, down from 3.93 per cent the month before. This decline comes after recent data released by the had shown that had risen to a 17-month high of 5.21 per cent in December up from 4.88 per cent in November. inflation of primary articles, which has a weight of 22.62 per cent in the index, dropped to 3.86 per cent in December, from 5.28 per cent in November. Within this category, food prices have eased to 4.72 per cent in December, down from 6.06 per cent in the previous month.

And while vegetable prices continue to soar, pulse prices continued to contract. pulse prices have contracted by 34.6 per cent in December, the sixth straight month of contraction.

Fuel and power inflation rose to 9.16 per cent in December, up from 8.82 per cent in the previous month suggesting that industry is likely to witness a compression in margins.

On the other hand, prices of manufactured products remained at the same level as before (2.6 per cent). The category has a weight of 64.23 per cent in the index.

But within this category, prices of basic metals rose to 10.03 per cent in December, up from 9.9 per cent in November, while those of semi-finished steel have also risen to 6.19 per cent, from 2.89 per cent in November.