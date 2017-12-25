Wide gap between higher and lower ranked districts

The NITI Aayog has helped draft the first-ever list of 115 backward districts in the country.

The second of a two-part series focuses on the degree of backwardness of these districts An interesting — and intuitive — characteristic of the list of 115 backward districts is that the top-ranked — worst-off — districts on all parameters belong to northern states, while the best performers among the backward districts are spread across the country. Warangal district in Telangana, Narmada district in Gujarat, East Sikkim district in Sikkim, and Kiphire ...