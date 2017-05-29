World Bank cuts India's growth estimates in FY18 to 7.2%

The on Monday cut its estimate of India's growth in (GDP) for the current and earlier financial years. It cited the impact of demonetisation and a slower than expected revival in the investment cycle.

However, it also said the economy's fundamentals remain strong and would become more so after implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), slated from July.

It has cautioned on the load of non-performing assets (NPAs) at banks, rising global protectionism and slowing of the Chinese economy.

The growth estimate for the ongoing 2017-18 year (it began on April 1) was reduced to 7.2 per cent from the previous 7.6 per cent. That for 2016-17 was toned down to 6.8 per cent, from the earlier seven per cent, said its bi-annual India Development Update.

The government's formal estimate for 2016-17 growth are to be issued on Wednesday. Advance estimates by the Central Statistics Office had earlier pegged this at 7.1 per cent. The figures to be issued would use the revised methodology for calculating the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), with the new base year of 2011-12 against the earlier one of 2004-05.

The Bank report prompted Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economic adviser with the State Bank of India (SBI) group to project growth for 2016-17 at 7.6 per cent. And, for 2015-16 at 8.3 per cent, from the 7.9 per cent estimated earlier.

On th plus points, the Bank says the growth fundamentals remain strong, with inflation having been stabilised, export on the upswing and tax collections rising.

"This will be made stronger by introduction of GST, an incredible example of cooperative federalism, said its country director, Junaid Ahmed. The report says the overall impact of GST on equity and poverty is likely to be positive. This is expected to see growth going up to 7.7 per cent by 2019-20.

However, for that, global factors like rising protectionism and a slowing Chinese economy shouldn't play spoilsport. And, at home, debt overhang in the corporate sector and in banks need to be reduced.

On demonetisation, the agency said the slowing in growth could have been more severe if the the public had not used various 'coping mechanisms'. This included making do with less cash at hand and the rise of informal credit.

While limited data is available, demonetisation might have had a disproportionate impact on poorer households, more likely to work in construction and informal retail, the report noted.

"Greater data availability, especially on labour markets, is needed to better gauge the social impact of (such) policies in the future," it said.

A good monsoon might pull India out of what could be an awkward economic situation, with food prices then falling and rural demand becoming stronger, owing to higher purchasing power.

The Bank has also noted that lending by banks remains low. "Higher deposits during the period of demonetisation could have made banks raise credit growth but instead it has gone down. Banks used the extra money to buy government bonds." said Frederico Gil Sander, author of the report.