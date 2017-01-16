WPI inflation rises to 3.39% in December 2016

Wholesale Price Index-based for December rose to 3.39 per cent from 3.15 per cent in November, with rising and prices. WPI- was a negative 1.06 per cent in December 2015.

Data from the commerce ministry showed while food prices fell in December by 0.7 per cent, compared with a rise of 1.54 per cent in November, was up 20.25 per cent and petrol, 8.52 per cent. The overall index of the fuel and power segment rose 8.65 per cent.

The rise in the December WPI is in contrast to a marginal slowdown in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month. The latter figure, issued last Thursday, rose by 3.4 per cent, versus 3.6 per cent in November. It was for the fifth month that the pace of CPI was slower.

"The divergence primarily comes down to the composition of these two indices," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at CARE Ratings. "WPI has a higher food and manufacturing composition and hence is rising due to increase in global crude oil prices. CPI has a greater composition of food. Prices are down due to good output and possible distress sales in mandis and lower demand due to demonetisation."

Fuel and power have a weightage of nearly 15 per cent and manufactured products of 65 per cent in WPI inflation. Food and beverages have a weightage of 54 per cent for CPI inflation.

Sabnavis said the divergence is expected to continue in the coming months, due to increasing crude oil prices after the petro exporters' cartel deciding late last year to cut global output.

The WPI data showed in vegetables, 33.11 per cent in December, was a deceleration for a fourth month. This was helped by a substantial price fall in onions, of 37.2 per cent.

The rise in prices of manufactured goods could lead to the Reserve Bank of India deciding against a rate cut in its next monetary policy review on February 8.

"The trajectory of WPI is likely to chart a rise in January and February, before a dip in March. Food is likely to rise over the ongoing quarter as the base effect turns unfavorable and the end of winter pushes up prices of perishables," said Nayar.

The rise for manufactured articles was 3.67 per cent, from 3.2 per cent in November.