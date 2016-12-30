Your thumb is your bank: 10 things to know about BHIM, Modi's e-wallet app

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched an Aadhaar-based mobile payment application at Digi Dhan Mela to promote and make digital transactions easier.
Here is all you need to know about the app:
1. The app is called BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) -- a re-branded version of UPI (Unified Payment Interface) and USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data).
2. Modi said BHIM app was very simple to use and a thumb impression was enough to operate it.
3. No internet needed: "Be it a smartphone or feature phone of Rs 1,000-1,200, BHIM app can be used. There is no need to have Internet connectivity. One only needs a thumb. There was a time when an illiterate was called 'angutha chchap'. Now, time has changed. Your thumb is your bank now. It has become your identity now."
4. Modi said that 'Lucky Grahak Yojana' and 'DigiDhan Vyapar Yojana' were a Chrismas gift to the nation.
Over 100 days, several prizes of Rs 1,000 will be given to people through lucky draws. The mega draw will be held on April 14, the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.
5.How it works: BHIM can also be downloaded on playstore.
. Register your bank account with BHIM, and set a UPI PIN for the bank account. Your mobile number is your payment address (PA), and you can start transacting.