Your thumb is your bank: 10 things to know about BHIM, Modi's e-wallet app

You can set your UPI PIN by going to Main Menu -Bank Accounts -Set UPI-PIN for the selected account. You will be prompted to enter the last 6 digits of your Debit/ATM card along with the expiry date. You will then receive an OTP which you will enter

Prime Minister Modi on Friday launched an Aadhaar-based mobile payment application at Digi Dhan Mela to promote and make transactions easier.



Here is all you need to know about the app:

1. The app is called (Bharat Interface for Money) -- a re-branded version of (Unified Payment Interface) and USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data).

2. Modi said app was very simple to use and a thumb impression was enough to operate it.

3. No internet needed: "Be it a smartphone or feature phone of Rs 1,000-1,200, app can be used. There is no need to have Internet connectivity. One only needs a thumb. There was a time when an illiterate was called 'angutha chchap'. Now, time has changed. Your thumb is your now. It has become your identity now."

4. Modi said that 'Lucky Grahak Yojana' and 'DigiDhan Vyapar Yojana' were a Chrismas gift to the nation.

Over 100 days, several prizes of Rs 1,000 will be given to people through lucky draws. The mega draw will be held on April 14, the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.



5.How it works: can also be downloaded on playstore.



. Register your account with BHIM, and set a PIN for the account. Your mobile number is your payment address (PA), and you can start transacting.

7. Send / Receive Money: Send money to or receive money from friends, family and customers through a mobile number or payment address. Money can also be sent to non supported banks using IFSC and MMID. You can also collect money by sending a request and reverse payments if required.

8. QR Code: You can scan a QR code for faster entry of payment addresses. Merchants can easily print their QR Code for display.

8. Transaction Limits: Maximum of Rs. 10,000 per transaction and Rs. 20,000 within 24 hours.

9 Language supported: Hindi and English. More languages coming soon!

10 Supported Banks: Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Axis Bank, of Baroda, of India, of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Catholic Syrian Bank, Central of India, DCB Bank, Dena Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, IDFC Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, IndusInd Bank, Karnataka Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Oriental of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank, South Indian Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, State of India, Syndicate Bank, Union of India, United of India, Vijaya Bank.