IIT Delhi to recruit 54 non-academic staff

The (IIT-D) has called for applications for the recruitment of staff to fill-up the posts under under the SC, ST, OBC and PWD categories. Eligible candidates who are interested can apply for the posts on the official website of the institute (iitd.ac.in). There are a total of 54 posts available. The last date to apply for the same is December 11, 2017. Candidates must apply before 5:00 PM. Alternatively, they can also submit their signed application print outs to the recruitment cell at IIT-D by December 21, 2017.



Post available



are invited from Indian nationals for filling up the backlog reserved vacancies. The maximum age limit for the recruitment is between 27 years to 35 years. Vacancies are available for (Civil), Junior Technical Superintendent, Junior Superintendent, Junior Accounts Officer, Junior Superintendent (Publication), Senior Mechanic / Sr. Laboratory Assistant, Assistant Mess Manager, Junior Assistant, Junior Assistant (A/cs) and Junior Laboratory Assistant.

Details of the posts are:





Name of the post Department/ Centre/ Section/ Unit Group No. of vacancies Age limit Pay scale SC ST OBC PwD Total



(Civil) Works Organisation B - - - 01 (OH*) 01 35 years PB-2 (Rs. 9300-34800) with Grade Pay of Rs. 4200/- Junior Technical Superintendent Technical Cadre posts for Deptts. / Centre B 01 02 02 - 05 35 years PB-2 (Rs. 9300-34800) with Grade Pay of Rs. 4200/- Junior Superintendent Administration cadre posts (Non-Technical) B 02 01 04 - 07 35 years PB-2 (Rs. 9300-34800) with Grade Pay of Rs. 4200/- Junior Accounts Officer Junior Superintendent (Publication) Publication Cell B - - 01 - 01 35 years PB-2 (Rs. 9300-34800) with Grade Pay of Rs. 4200/- Senior Mechanic / Sr. Laboratory Assistant Technical Cadre posts for Deptts. / Centre C 04 02 07 - 13 30 years PB-1 (Rs. 5200-20200) with Grade Pay of Rs. 2800/- Assistant Mess Manager Administration cadre posts (Non-Technical) C 05 04 14 - 23 30 years PB-1 (Rs. 5200-20200) with Grade Pay of Rs. 2800/- Junior Assistant 27 years PB-1 (Rs. 5200-20200) with Grade Pay of Rs. 2000/- Junior Assistant (A/cs) 27 years PB-1 (Rs. 5200-20200) with Grade Pay of Rs. 2000/- Jr. Laboratory Assistant Technical cadre posts of the institute in the area of Mechanical Engineering, Management Studies and Chemistry C 01 - 03 - 04 27 years PB-1 (Rs. 5200-20200) with Grade Pay of Rs. 2000/-

Candidates interested in (civil) position should have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in engineering (civil) from a recognized university/Institute with at least 55% marks plus two years of relevant experience. Person with mechanical / air- conditioning / computer / networking / electronics & communication engineering backgrounds may also be considered. Alternatively, candidate with three years diploma in engineering (civil engineering) from a recognized university/Institute (after 10+2) with at least 55% marks plus five years of relevant experience. The candidate should have an experience of having worked with large projects and be proficient in the use of a variety of computer office applications.For junior technical superintendent posts, candidates should have master degree in science/ computer science or BE/ BTech with a minimum of 55% marks from a recognized university/ institute with one year relevant experience in the grade pay of Rs. 2800 or equivalent. Candidates with bachelor’s degree in science/ computer science with a minimum of 55% marks from a recognized university/institute with three-year relevant, or candidates with three-year diploma in engineering (after 10+2) with a minimum of 55% marks from a recognized university/ institute with four years relevant experience may also apply.Candidates interested in junior superintendent posts should have a master degree in any discipline from recognized university with at least 55% marks with one-year experience as Sr. Assistant or equivalent in the grade pay of Rs. 2800 in central government / state government / autonomous bodies / public sector undertakings (PSUs). Those with bachelor’s degree in any discipline from recognized university with at least 55% marks with three-year experience can also apply. PG diploma in relevant disciplines like human resource, labor laws, financial management, inter ICWA/ CA etc. from recognized university/ institute will be an added bonus.For junior accounts officer posts, candidates interested have to have MCom or equivalent qualification from recognized university with at least 55% marks with one-year experience as senior assistant (accounts) or equivalent in the grade pay of Rs. 2800 in central government / state government / autonomous bodies / PSUs. Candidates with BCom or equivalent qualification from recognized university with at least 55% marks with three-year experience as senior assistant (accounts) or equivalent in the grade pay of Rs. 2800 in central government / state government / autonomous bodies / PSUs. The candidates should have knowledge of accounting software like Tally, Pay Roll Accounting, e-TDS. Proficiency in typing in English / Hindi on computer, and also in the use of a variety of computer office applications is a must. Higher degree / PG diploma in relevant disciplines like human resource, labour laws, and financial management etc from recognized institute, ICWA/CFA (Intermediate) and CA in Intermediate are desirable.Candidates keen on junior superintendent (publication) post should have master degree in any discipline preferably in Science from recognized university with at least 55% marks with PG diploma in journalism and having one-year experience as senior assistant or equivalent in the grade pay of Rs. 2800 in central government / state government / autonomous bodies / PSUsThose with bachelor’s degree in any discipline preferably in Science from recognized university with at least 55% marks with PG Diploma in Journalism and having three-year experience as Sr. Assistant or equivalent in the grade pay of Rs. 2800 in central government / state government / autonomous bodies / PSUs. Experience in proof-reading / editing in a reputed organization is desirable. They should have knowledge of all aspects of production of journals / books / periodicals, and should be well-versed with typography and modern production processes / software involved in the production of publications. Candidates should have good command over English and Hindi language. Proficiency in the use of variety of computer office applications is a must. Candidates with diploma or training in printing technology is desirable.For senior laboratory assistant / senior mechanic posts, interested candidates should have master degree in science/ computer science or BE/ BTech with a minimum of 55% marks from a recognized university/institute. Candidates with bachelor’s degree in science or equivalent with a minimum of 55% marks from a recognized university/ institute with two-year relevant experience in the grade pay of Rs. 2000 or equivalent. Those with three-year diploma in engineering (after 10+2) with a minimum of 55% marks from a recognized university/ institute with three-year relevant experience in the grade pay of Rs. 2000 or equivalent. Proficiency in the use of a variety of computer office applications is a must.Candidates interested in assistant mess manager posts should have degree in hotel management or equivalent with at least 55% marks from a recognized university / institute with at least two-year experience in hotels / hostels of educational institute / guest houses of PSUs / government organization etc. Proficiency in the use of a variety of computer office applications is a must.For junior assistant post, bachelor’s degree in any discipline from recognized university with at least 55% marks essential. Proficiency in the use of variety of computer office applications is a must. Candidates interested need to have typing speed of 40 wpm / 35 wpm in English and Hindi respectively on computer. One-year relevant experience is desirable.Candidates keen on junior assistant (accounts) should have BCom or equivalent qualification from recognized university with at least 55% marks. Proficiency in accounting software like Tally, Pay Roll Accounting, e-TDS etc, and in typing in English / Hindi on computer, and also in the use of a variety of computer office applications is a must. One-year relevant experience in finance / Accounts, and typing speed of 40 wpm / 35 wpm in English and Hindi respectively on computer is essential.For junior laboratory assistant posts, candidates interested should have bachelor’s degree in science or equivalent with a minimum of 55% marks from a recognized university/ institute. Three-year diploma in engineering / applied science or equivalent (after 10+2) with a minimum of 55% marks from a recognized university/institute with one-year relevant experience. Proficiency in the use of a variety of computer office applications like M.S Word, Excel, Power- point or equivalent is a must.For Mechanical Engineering area posts, at least two-year experience in installation, running and maintenance of diesel and petrol engines, overhauling and repair of engines and dynamometers and engine instrumentation, or in rapid prototyping (RP) is a must. Candidates must be capable of using CAD software, software for data preparation for RP, experience of operation and maintenance of RP machine and post processing of parts produced by RP.Candidates keen on management studies area posts should have additional knowledge of web development / data base management / documentation. For chemistry area posts, one-year experience of handling analytical instruments such as IR, UV-VIS, NMR spectrometers in industry, university or equivalent or research Institute of repute is a must.Candidates interested have to apply online. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to:Log on to the official website for www.iitd.ac.inClick on Jobs@iitd tab on the headerClick on the Non academic posts tabUnder Special drive to fill-up the posts under SC/ST/OBC/PWD categories of staff notification, click on Click here to apply online tabRegister by inputting the desired username, password, e-mail and security keyLogin using the registered username and passwordFill in the application formSave and take a printout for future referenceFee of Rs.50 for OBC category has to be paid through SBI I-Collect. Once the fee is submitted, the candidates are requested to enter the I-Collect reference number, payment date and amount in the recruitment portal. Then only the system would allow the candidate to do final submit. The fee once paid will not be refunded or re-adjusted under any circumstances. No fee is required for SC/ST & PwD category.Alternatively, candidates can mail print out of the completed signed application along with prescribed fee and all relevant educational and experience certificates duly self-attested on or before December 21, 2017 by post. The envelope, containing complete application, should be super-scribed as “Application for the post of ______________________” and must be sent to Recruitment Cell,Room No. 207/C-7,Adjoining to Dy. Director (Ops)’s Office,IIT Delhi, Hauz-Khas,New Delhi – 110016.Candidates who have successfully submitted their applications have to ensure that their name appear in the list which would be available after the last date on the website. Only the names of candidates who have paid the fees and successfully submitted the application would appear in the list. If there is any discrepancy/ query, candidates can contact ar_e2@admin.iitd.ac.in within one week from the date of display of the list.Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and trade/ skill test. Only the candidates who will qualify the written test will be called for trade test/ computer test of the selection process. However, actual selection shall depend on the merit over and above this minimum level as determined by the respective selection committee.Institute will upload the information on its website / homepage regarding conduct and result of tests / interview.Outstation candidates called for written test/ trade test/ computer test will be paid second sleeper class railway fare from the place of duty/residence to Delhi and back by the shortest route. 