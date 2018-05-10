Karnataka election: Campaigning ends today; voter ID row continues; updates

With the just two days away, the BJP and Congress' high-voltage campaigning will come to an end on Thursday at 5 pm. Eyeing to sweep the crucial polls, the political parties will hold multiple rallies today in their last attempt to woo the voter. For the BJP, party president Amit Shah and the party's chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa will be campaigning in the state today, while Congress President and incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will campaign for their party on the final day.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Gandhi, the Karnataka election campaign has also seen political heavyweights and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaign for their respective parties.

The last day of campaigning for the Karnataka polls comes after Prime Minister Modi and Congress chief Gandhi were face-to-face in the state on the second last day for the campaigning. Working seriously on his 'Congress Mukt Bharat' mission, Modi used all of his oratory skills to lambast the Congress in his four election rallies on Wednesday. On the other hand, Gandhi said in his Basavanagudi rally that the people of Karnataka would reject Prime Minister Modi and the BJP. The Congress president also attacked the Prime Minister for being silent on the issue of alleged Dalit atrocities.

The election in Karnataka will be held on May 12 in 223 constituencies, out of the 224 constituencies of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, while the counting of votes and announcement of result will take place on May 15. The election for one constituency has been postponed following the death of B N Vijay Kumar, the Jayanagar BJP candidate.

Here are the top ten developments regarding the May 12 Karnataka Assembly election 2018:

1) Last day of Karnataka polls campaigning today: The high-voltage campaigning for the crucial Karnataka Assembly polls will come to an end on Thursday at 5 pm. The campaign has seen Modi, Shah, Adityanath, Yeddyurappa and other BJP leaders square off against Congress chief Gandhi, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and Siddaramaiah, with both parties going hammer and tongs at each other over who has neglected farmers more and who has more corrupt candidates in the fray, among other topics of contention.

2) Amit Shah, Yeddyurappa roadshow today in Siddaramaiah's constituency: From the BJP, Amit Shah and Yeddyurappa on Thursday will participate in a roadshow in chief minister Siddaramaiah's Badami constituency. The roadshow will commence at 11.30 am from Basaveshwara circle to Ambedkar circle.



BJP National President Shri @AmitShah's roadshow on 10th May 2018 in Badami Constituency, Karnataka. Watch at https://t.co/vpP0MInUi4 pic.twitter.com/OEuwO3vxaq — BJP (@BJP4India) May 9, 2018

3) Amit Shah press conference today: Later in the day, Amit Shah will address a press conference at 4 pm in Bengaluru.



BJP National President Shri @AmitShah will address a press conference at 4 pm today in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Watch LIVE at https://t.co/vpP0MInUi4 pic.twitter.com/8GDj0ZTEk8 — BJP (@BJP4India) May 10, 2018

4) Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramiah addressing media today: Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Siddaramiah, PCC President G Parmeshwara, Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, Campaign Committee Chairman D K Shivakumar, and other senior leaders, will address a press conference today at 10 am at The Lalit Ashok Hotel, in Bengaluru.



ALSO READ: Battleground Karnataka: Congress, BJP trade barbs over fake voter ID racket

5) 'Prime Minister vs aspiring prime minister': Modi and Gandhi on Wednesday were face-to-face in Karnataka on the second last day for the campaigning, in what one news agency described as the Prime Minister and aspiring prime minister squaring off.

Continuing with what he has dubbed the 'Congress Mukt Bharat' mission, Prime Minister Modi used all of his oratory skills to lambast the Congress in his four election rallies on Wednesday. Modi did not miss the political fodder provided by the Congress president, who, on Tuesday, said he would become the prime minister if Congress emerges as the single largest party after the 2019 general elections. Addressing a rally in Bidar, Modi took a swipe at over his remarks. "The newly elected Congress president has pre-announced that he will become the Prime Minister of the country in 2019. Congress thinks that the Prime Minister's seat is reserved for just one dynasty," Modi said.

Further attacking the Congress, Modi, while hinting at Rahul's meeting with Lalu Prasad, who has been convicted in several fodder scam cases, said Congress leaders have the time to meet corrupt people but had no time to meet jailed freedom fighters arrested by British authorities during the freedom struggle.

On the other hand, Rahul said in his Basavanagudi rally that people of Karnataka will reject Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Congress president also attacked the Prime Minister for being silent on the issue of alleged Dalit atrocities. "While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay his tribute to B R Ambedkar, he stays quiet when people from SC and ST communities are attacked. People will throw out Narendra Modi and the BJP from Karnataka first, followed by Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh," he said.





ALSO READ: Karnataka polls: Siddaramaiah's welfare schemes can decide Congress' fate

6) says numbers on Congress' side in Karnataka: Attacking BJP's previous government in Karnataka, Gandhi on Wednesday said that when it comes to corruption, the BJP has "won hands down". In a tweet with an attached graphic titled 'Who works better?', Gandhi said, "In Karnataka, when it comes to corruption, it's a 'no contest' as this graphic shows. The BJP wins hands down."

He stated that during Congress' rule between 2013-18, the state was the top job creator in the country and the party brought in the Anna Bhagya scheme, which fed 40 million (4 crore) people, built the Ramthal Marol, which is Asia's largest drip irrigation project, and also built the world's largest solar power park.

Further, according to the graphic shared by Gandhi, during BJP's rule between 2008-13, then chief minister Yeddyurappa was jailed in the denotification scam. "During BJP's rule, India's largest political poaching scandal -- 'Operation Kamala' took place. Pioneered cashless corruption by taking bribes in cheque. Krishnaiah Setty jailed in land grab case," read the graphic.

In yet another tweet, Gandhi said: "In Karnataka, Congress Vs BJP is a 'no contest' as the graphic shows." The graphic showed that during Congress' rule, 5.3 million (53 lakh) jobs were created, while during BJP's rule, 2.664 million (26.64 lakh) jobs were created. It also stated that during the Congress' government, Rs 120 billion (Rs 12,000 crore) was given as loan to farmers, while during BJP's rule, this amount was only Rs 65.6 billion (Rs 6,560 crore).

"During Congress' rule, total budget outlay was Rs 2,09,181 crore (Rs 2.09181 trillion) and during BJP's rule it was Rs 1,17,005 crore (Rs 1.17005 trillion)," the graphic said, also adding that during Congress' rule, 42.3 km of metro construction was completed and during BJP's rule, 6.7 km was covered, while 1.55 million (15.5 lakh) houses were built under the Congress to the BJP's 1.13 million (11.3 lakh) houses.





In Karnataka, when it comes to corruption, it’s a “No Contest” as this graphic shows. The BJP wins hands down! pic.twitter.com/nP578fLJzC — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 9, 2018

In Karnataka, Congress Vs BJP is a "no contest" as this graphic shows. pic.twitter.com/uwpOd4Vz3I — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 9, 2018

7) Modi latches on to Siddaramaiah's gaffe: Reacting to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's gaffe in an election rally on Tuesday, when he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of Congress candidate Narendra Swamy, the Prime Minister on Wednesday said that the truth has come out. "The chief minister was campaigning for a Congress candidate whose name is also Narendra but he only kept saying Narendra Modi and praised Narendra Modi too. The truth seems to have come out," said Modi. "Why is the agenda of Congress only Modi, I fail to understand," he added.





Read our detailed copy on the Karnataka election campaign: Karnataka polls: Congress, BJP blame each other for fake voter IDs; updates

8) Congress moves EC over Karnataka voter IDs incident: The Congress on Wednesday moved the (EC), alleging the BJP's hand behind the Bengaluru incident where counterfoils and voter IDs were recovered from a flat in Assembly constituency and demanded stern action against those responsible. The party also complained to the poll panel against alleged misuse of Income Tax authorities to intimidate and malign Congress candidates.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, the EC had filed an FIR after 9,746 voter ID cards were found in a flat in the constituency, along with around 100,000 (1 lakh) counterfoils resembling acknowledgement slips used for addition of names into electoral rolls.

The Congress' memorandum submitted to the poll panel accused the BJP of "a concerted conspiracy" and "fabricating and concocting and enacting fake midnight drama", and said that the 9,746 voter cards were recovered from a flat "belonging to BJP associates".

"The raid was stage-managed. The flat belonged to a BJP leader. Those who conducted raids were BJP people, not EC or police. Two Union Ministers also reached there late in the night. This proves that the party is rattled over imminent defeat. We expect the Commission to take action immediately. FIR should be lodged and it should order the arrest of BJP leaders," Congress leader Anand Sharma told reporters. He also alleged that the BJP had been using huge amounts of cash and resources in its bid to influence voters.





ALSO READ: Modi's counter attack to Congress on PNB scam after Karnataka polls

9) BJP moves EC, seeks countermanding of Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency poll: Accusing the Congress of trying to influence the Assembly polls in Karnataka, the BJP on Wednesday moved the EC to countermand the election in the constituency over the voter ID cards found there in a flat.

A BJP delegation, which included Union ministers J P Nadda, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Smriti Irani, S S Ahluwalia, Dharmendra Pradhan, and party spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi, told the Commission that scrapping the poll in the constituency was necessary to "reinstate people's faith" in the electoral process, Irani told reporters.

Briefing reporters after meeting the poll panel officials, Nadda said, "We have demanded countermanding of the election in Assembly constituency in Karnataka." Nadda alleged that the incident had shown Congress' design to influence the election process in the high-stakes state polls and added that there was "enough evidence" for this. "Congress party and its candidate are behind this scam. Whereas BJP acted vigilantly and workers exposed this. Our party workers had informed the local authorities at 11 am in the morning but no action was taken until 4 pm by the local administration. This shows the biased approach of local administration by favouring Congress," he said.





ALSO READ: Karnataka farm sector gets 6 hours of power daily, least in India

10) EC sends senior official to Karnataka over voter ID row: The on Wednesday sent a deputy election commissioner as a 'special observer' to Karnataka after the recovery of "fake" voter ID cards in Raja Rajeshwari Nagar. Deputy EC Chandrabhushan Kumar was sent to the state and will submit a report to the poll panel at the earliest, the Commission officials told news agencies. Citing details provided by the state poll machinery, sources told news agencies that prima facie, some of the cards recovered seem original.

"Now we have to ensure that genuine voters can cast their votes using voter slips distributed to electors. The machinery also has to ensure that no voter is intimidated," an official said.

Karnataka chief electoral officer Sanjiv Kumar told a press conference in Karnataka that until Wednesday, two persons had been arrested in the matter. More arrests are likely and the case is already under investigation.



With agency inputs