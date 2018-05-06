Accusing the Congress of distorting history as part of a conspiracy to divide society, Prime Minister on Sunday flayed the government in Karnataka for celebrating the "jayantis of Sultans" for the sake of "vote bank politics". Modi was apparently referring to the government's controversial decision to celebrate "Tipu Jayanti" every year on November 10 to commemorate the memory of Tipu Sultan, the legendary 18th-century ruler of Mysore. Addressing an election rally in Chitradurga, the prime minister said, "Look at the Congress character....whose jayanti needs to celebrated with respect, from whom we have to draw inspiration for generations to generations, they can't think about celebrating their jayantis". "Veera Madakari and Onake Obavva are forgotten, but for the sake of vote bank politics they are into celebrating jayantis of Sultans," he said. A Dalit woman, Onake Obavva was the legendary wife of a soldier in the army of Madakari Nayaka, the last ruler of Chitrdurga. She is said to have fought single-handedly and killed with a pestle several invading soldiers of the army of Hyder Ali, father of Tipu Sultan, in 1779. She was killed by Hyder Ali's soldiers in her valiant effort to protect the fort where her husband was the guard of a watchtower. Celebration of "Tipu Jayanti" is strongly opposed by the BJP. The celebration has also triggered a sharp division in society with some hailing Tipu Sultan as a hero who died fighting the British, while others calling him a "fanatic" ruler. "By celebrating this jayanti, Congress has insulted people of Karnataka and Chitradurga. They have played with sentiments and feelings of people of Chitradurga, Modi said. "Congress by celebrating jayanti of those who gave poison to Nayaka's of Chitradurga by betrayal and those who killed the courageous lady Onake Obavva have insulted this land, you and the history," he said, as he sought to connect with local historical sentiments. The way in which Congress had betrayed the legacy and courage of the sons and daughters of this land could not be forgiven, the prime minister said. Modi also accused the Congress of sidelining several national stalwarts for the sake of one family. He also hit out at the Congress for "spreading lies and trying to mislead Dalits. on Sunday will address four rallies in Karnataka ahead of the upcoming state legislative assembly elections. In the last leg of his campaigning for May 12 polls, the Prime Minister will visit Karnataka's Chitradurga, Raichur, JamaKhandi and Hubli area. Apart from this Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief, Amit Shah will also hold multiple rallies in the poll-bound state. He will hold two public meetings and will take part in a road show in Belagavi. Here are the top 10 developments around rallies being addressed by top national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the run-up to the 2018, to be held on May 12: 1. Congress looting the state, says Modi: Modi while addressing a rally in Karnataka, said that Congress leaders are looting the state and the longer they stay, the longer they will continue their loot. Modi said, "Congress does not care for Dil or Dalits, it only cares for deals." Congress does not care for Dil or Dalits, it only cares for Deals : PM Modi #KarnatakaTrustsModi pic.twitter.com/grQclHrftb — BJP (@BJP4India) May 6, 2018 Modi calls out to Dalit community: While addressing a rally in Chitradurga, Modi said that the Congress never accepted and always humiliated B R Ambedkar. Modi said: "Congress is obviously uncomfortable today because the highest offices of the land are occupied by people from poor and humble backgrounds. That is why now Congress prefers to mislead in the name of the Dalit community" When we had the numbers to play a key role in the election of a President, we did not play party politics. We preferred that Dr. Kalam become the President of India. This time, we had the numbers but we preferred that a person from the Dalit community become the President : PM — BJP (@BJP4India) May 6, 2018 Sadly, Congress forgot brave women and men of our history. Just because of vote bank politics, they are celebrating Jayantis of Sultans. Congress has insulted the people of Chitradurga : PM @narendramodi #KarnatakaTrustsModi pic.twitter.com/RpulGpAqn9 — BJP (@BJP4India) May 6, 2018 2. BJP want Dalits to exist at bottom rung of society, says Rahul Gandhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the BJP and RSS wanted Dalits and Adivasis to exist at the bottom rung of society. Rahul Gandhi shared a video on Twitter showing atrocities against Dalits, including the 2016 Una incident. "Central to the RSS/BJP fascist ideology, is that Dalits and Adivasis must continue to exist at the bottom rung of society. In this disturbing video, the dangers of this mindset and how it's openly propagated by senior RSS/BJP leaders is revealed" Gandhi tweeted with the hashtag #AnswerMaadiModi or Modi must answer in Kannada. The video also claims that "every 12 minutes, Dalits faces atrocity, everyday six Dalit women are raped". "Why are Dalits constantly prosecuted in Modi's new India... His silence reflects the mindset of RSS and BJP... Speak-up Mr Modi," it added. Central to the RSS/ BJP fascist ideology, is that Dalits & Adivasis must continue to exist at the bottom rung of society. In this disturbing video, the dangers of this mindset and how it’s openly propagated by senior RSS/ BJP leaders is revealed. #AnswerMaadiModi pic.twitter.com/gX2NwL0q27 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 6, 2018 3. PM Modi to address four rallies in Karnataka today: on Sunday will address four rallies in Karnataka ahead of the upcoming state legislative assembly elections.

In the last leg of his campaigning for May 12 polls, the Prime Minister will visit Karnataka's Chitradurga, Raichur, JamaKhandi and Hubli area.

Apart from this Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief, Amit Shah will also hold multiple rallies in the poll-bound state.

He will hold two public meetings and will take part in a road show in Belagavi.

4. BJP's win written in Karnataka's walls: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed confidence of Bharatiya Janata Party's win with a majority in Karnataka while addressing a rally in Mangaluru, adding people of Karnataka would give a fitting reply to the Congress for the tormenting times.

"The results of Karnataka Election are clearly written on the walls. The people of Karnataka would help form a BJP government in the state with an absolute majority," he said.

Continuing his attack, Prime Minister Modi said that if anyone can defeat Congress, it is Bharatiya Janata Party.

"If anyone can defeat Congress, it is Bharatiya Janata Party. JD(S) is standing very far. I request you to bring BJP to power in Karnataka," he added.

5. Modi's New definition of EVMs: Intensifying the campaign, PM Modi took a jibe at Congress, saying that the whenever they lose a state election they tend to blame the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

"Whenever they lose, it is the fault of the EVM. But whenever they win, it is only then that the EVMs are not malfunctioning," the prime minister further added.

ALSO READ: Karnataka polls: The real reason they are important for national politics He also gave a new definition for EVMs, "True EVM is this. E- Energy of the people, V-people's electoral value addition, and M stands for people's motivation for progress. This is EVM, I can see this EVM," Modi said at the election rally at Mangaluru.

6. Siddaramaiah's take on Modi's jibe: Hitting back at Narendra Modi over his "Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar- Congress" jibe against his party, Karnataka Chief Minister on Saturday called BJP a "prison, price rise and pakoda" party.

"Dear Modiji, Heard you spun a new abbreviation 'PPP' today.

Sir, we have always championed the 3 Ps of democracy --- 'Of the People, By the People, For the People'," Siddaramaiah said in a tweet shortly after Modi's attack.

"While your party is a 'Prison', 'Price Rise' & 'Pakoda' party. Am I right, Sir? #NijaHeliModi," he said. "Nija heli" in Kannada means tell the truth.

So, please talk anout something rlevant to the people of Karnataka. 1. Why is diesel & petrol so expensive when international crude oil prices are half of what they used to be before 2014? 2. Instead of advising the youth to sell pakodas why don’t you focus on job creation. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 5, 2018 Modi on Saturday in a scathing attack on the Congress over corruption asserted it will become "Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar" Congress after its defeat in the Karnataka Assembly polls.

"After May 15 (when poll results will be declared), Indian National Congress will be reduced to 'PPP Congress'-- P for Punjab, P for Puducherry, and P for Parivar (family)," Modi told an election rally in Gadag.

ALSO READ: Karnataka polls: The real reason they are important for national politics Siddaramaiah asked Modi to talk about "something relevant" to the people of Karnataka and suggested topics such as expensive diesel and petrol besides job creation.

7. Attacking Yeddyurappa with 'rubbish' language: Taking on Congress leaders for attacking BJP's chief ministerial candidate for Karnataka B S Yeddyurappa, PM Modi said they were talking "rubbish" about him, adding political differences and rivalry may exist, allegations and counter-allegations made, but restraint must be exercised while speaking. "The kind of language they are using....baseless allegations they are making ignoring his age and commitment to the society. "All kinds of 'anap shanap' (rubbish) language is being used... I want to tell the people of Shivamogga to ensure that Congress candidates lose their deposit, Yeddyurappa's insult is avenged," he said with the Lingayat strongman seated on the dais.

8. Modi alleges covert Congress-JDS alliance: Modi said on Saturday H D Deve Gowda's party was "protecting" the Congress. Addressing an election rally here, Modi alleged that the Congress, for years, spoke about poverty eradication only to garner votes, while neglecting farmers and the poor.

"Poll surveys, political pundits...everyone is saying the JD(S) cannot defeat Congress. They cannot form a government. If anyone can change the government in Karnataka, it is the BJP.

Modi's surprise attack on the JD-S came four days after he praised its supremo and former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda and lashed at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for insulting the latter by terming the JD-S as the "B team" of the BJP.

He also said that his BJP was the only party "that is capable of bringing change in the government and to the state of Karnataka and its people" under the leadership of its Chief Ministerial face B. S. Yeddyurappa.

9. Siddaramaiah questions PM over corruption cases against BJP leaders: In response to Modi's jibe on Karnataka's 'seedha-rupaiah sarkar', Siddaramaiah tweeted, "Dear PM, I am glad you have made corruption an issue in this Election because that is your weakest point. You are making baseless allegations of corruption about our Govt."

Sir, 1. Your CM candidate took bribe in a cheque. 2. One of your Reddy friends G Janardhana Reddy conducted Rs 500 Cr wedding for his daughter at the height of demonetisation. 3. Your Party President’s son Jay Shah saw a 16000 times growth in revenues of his company in 2 years. https://t.co/t1vXX3yo6j — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 5, 2018 "Can you speak for 5 mins on the ethics of using the Reddy Brothers to win an election? Making someone who has 23 cases of corruption, cheating, forgery your CM candidate. When will you speak of your top 11 leaders facing corruption cases? Awaiting your answer," the tweet further read.

10. Change in Modi's schedule: According to reports, BJP may increase Modi's election rallies to 21 from 15. As opposed to the earlier schedule, PM Modi may also address three public meetings each on May 6 and May 9. Karnataka BJP president and party's chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa will accompany the Prime Minister in some of the rallies.

Congress says PM insulted people of Karnataka, must apologise: Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the Prime Minister had heaped a "special insult" on Bengaluru and its citizens by calling it a "city of sins" and "city of garbage". "He (Modi) has insulted the people of Karnataka, insulted its entrepreneurs, IT technologists by labelling the city, which is known as India's Silicon Valley, as 'valley of sin'.

Rahul Gandhi rates BJP, Modi's manifesto 1/5: BJP poll manifesto for Karnataka was a “poorly crafted fantasy” built around a weak plot that has nothing unique to offer voters, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Friday.

The 47-year-old leader, who is in the eighth leg of his ‘Jana Ashirwada Yatre’, covered Bidar, Kalburgi, Gadag and Haveri districts in the election-bound state and launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that his politics was divisive and aimed at spreading hate. “If you have read the Congress manifesto, don’t waste your time on this one,” Gandhi tweeted about the BJP manifesto and gave it a rating of one out of five.