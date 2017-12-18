Mamata Banerjee terms BJP's win in Gujarat as 'temporary and face-saving'

West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday labelled the victory of the BJP in the Gujarat state elections as a "temporary" and "face-saving" win, describing the feat as a "moral defeat".

I congratulate Gujarat voters for their very balanced verdict at this hour.

It is a temporary and face-saving win, but it shows a moral defeat for BJP.

Gujarat voted against atrocities, anxiety and injustice caused to the common people. Gujarat belled the cat for 2019 — (@MamataOfficial) December 18, 2017

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is set to retain power in Gujarat, and wrest power in Himachal Pradesh.