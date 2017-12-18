JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 » News

Poll outcome is victory of development against political dynasty: Shah
Business Standard

Mamata Banerjee terms BJP's win in Gujarat as 'temporary and face-saving'

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is set to retain power in Gujarat, and wrest power in Himachal Pradesh

IANS  |  Kolkata 

BJP President Amit Shah flashes victory sign as he is welcomed on his arrival at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday, after the party's victory in the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh
BJP President Amit Shah flashes victory sign as he is welcomed on his arrival at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday, after the party's victory in the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh | Photo: Sanjay K Sharma

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday labelled the victory of the BJP in the Gujarat state elections as a "temporary" and "face-saving" win, describing the feat as a "moral defeat".

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is set to retain power in Gujarat, and wrest power in Himachal Pradesh.
First Published: Mon, December 18 2017. 19:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements