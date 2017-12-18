Mamata Banerjee terms BJP's win in Gujarat as 'temporary and face-saving'

-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday labelled the victory of the BJP in the Gujarat state elections as a "temporary" and "face-saving" win, describing the feat as a "moral defeat".
I congratulate Gujarat voters for their very balanced verdict at this hour.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 18, 2017
It is a temporary and face-saving win, but it shows a moral defeat for BJP.
Gujarat voted against atrocities, anxiety and injustice caused to the common people. Gujarat belled the cat for 2019
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is set to retain power in Gujarat, and wrest power in Himachal Pradesh.
