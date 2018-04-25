Will Siddaramaiah stay as CM? Congress high-command to decide, says Kharge

Senior Party on Tuesday stated that the party high command would decide the chief ministerial candidate in poll-bound

Speaking to ANI, Kharge said he was hopeful of incumbent being chosen as the party's candidate.

"Ahead of the elections in Karnataka, all preparations are being done under the supervision of itself. He is the current chief minister, and therefore, there is no question of another candidate being chosen. He is serving his duties well, and I am hopeful that he will be elected at the chief ministerial candidate by the high command, including and Sonia Gandhi," he said.

Earlier in the day, Kharge sparked reports that might not be the Congress' automatic choice for of if the party came to power for a second consecutive term in the state.

Responding to this, the senior alleged that such rumours were being constructed to deliberately create a rift in the party.

"I have heard from that some people highlighting certain reservations I have about being the chief ministerial candidate. However, such reports are not to be believed. There is a group of people trying to create a rift in the party, but this is not in good taste," he said.

On a related note, will go to polls on May 12 to elect representatives to the 225-member state assembly.

The results will be out on May 15.