64% of Indians used banks, more than in Bangladesh, Nigeria, Pakistan

Of over 45,000 Indians surveyed between September 2016 and January 2017, as many as 63% had a financial account of some kind, 64% of all bank account users had used their account in the last 90 days preceding the survey, but only 12% used an advanced bank account service in 2016, according to Intermedia, a research organisation that conducts financial inclusion surveys across India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan, Tanzania and Uganda.

The survey also found gaps in bank account usage across gender and geography with 47% males actively using bank accounts versus 33% females, and 46% urban Indian’s actively using versus 37% of those who live in rural areas.

Use of in is higher than in other countries: 64% of Indians used a bank account, compared to 19% in Bangladesh, 30% in Indonesia, 31% in Kenya, 41% in and 9% in Pakistan, according to the survey.

As many as 68% said they had access to a phone while only 26% said they had ever received or sent a text message, showing that basic cell phone usage–key to using payment systems–is still low in In comparison, 85% had access to a phone in Bangladesh, 80% in Indonesia, 93% in Kenya and Nigeria, and 77% in

Use of money in (which does not include services such as Paytm) is about the same as that in Indonesia, with 1%, and (2%), but lower as compared to (40%), Kenya (81%) and (9%), the survey found.

(Shah is a writer/editor with IndiaSpend.)