Bank employees to go on strike on February 7

Bank staff and employee’s unions have given a call to work on February 7 to highlight problems faced by them while implementing and seeking an effective mechanism of recovery of huge bad loans.

C H Venkatachalam, general secretary, All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) said in a statement: “Everyone is appreciating the hard work done by the bank employees, officers and managers in managing the situation in the banks so well after November 8. But, there is reluctance and hesitation to extend proper compensation and overtime for the long extra hours of additional work done. This is totally unacceptable.”

Banking sector employees will hold a dharna at Reserve Bank of India offices on February 2, followed by a mass demonstration on February 7.

Besides AIBEA, the All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) and the Federation of India (BEFI) are taking part in the strike. Unions said they have been pursuing these issues — and action against big defaulters — with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) but with no result. Hence it was felt necessary to resort to agitation.

The government and the were expected to take necessary steps to mitigate the problems faced by the banks and the public after demonetisation. But an acute shortage of cash supply still exists. As a result, bank branches are not able to honour even the restricted payments of Rs 24,000 and Rs 1,00,000 per week.