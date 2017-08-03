Bankers cautious on new benchmark move

Welcoming the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) efforts to link market-determined benchmarks to price loans, bankers have said they preferred a gradual migration to new regime to develop aspects such as risk hedging tools to address asset-liability mismatches.

The current system — (MCLR) — is not far off from market-determined rates for loans. “While making frequent changes in rates for the asset side, we have to keep in mind the fact that deposits in India are predominantly on fixed rates. That builds rigidity, limiting room to manoeuvre” said senior bankers across public, private and foreign

The central bank’s move will improve and provide the same set of benchmarks for the financial sector and the real sector (the borrowers), the bankers said. It will also help to develop risk management tools including, derivatives.

Ananath Narayan, regional head, financial markets (Asean & South Asia), Standard Chartered Bank, said at present, the financial sector (such as etc.) and the real sector (that is, the borrowers) look at different sets of benchmarks to price loans. The market determined rates regime will remove this difference, he said, adding the shift to new regime had to be done thoughtfully.

The RBI, at its monetary policy review on Wednesday, had said it was exploring ways to link bank lending rates directly to market-determined benchmarks. Though the MCLR system, which became operational from April 1, 2016, was an improvement over the base rate system, monetary transmission by was “not entirely satisfactory”, the central bank had said. The regulator said it had formed an internal group to review the working of the system to improve transmission.

Indranil Pan, chief economist, IDFC Bank, said the shift from MCLR to a market-determined rates might be a thought in the right direction. But implementation challenges could come from the fact that different in India could have different cost structures for raising deposits.

Soumyajit Niyogi, associate director, Core Analytical Group, India Ratings, said a market-based lending rate could strengthen pricing of credit and enable developing of other financial products, particularly the securities markets.

However, there were two critical impediments: One, the liability side of Indian were more agnostic to markets; and two, the could weaken transmission even then since they invest in the largest bonds.

The in December 2015, while nudging to move to the MCLR regime, had said for monetary transmission to occur, lending rates had to be sensitive to the policy rate.

With the introduction of the base rate on July 1, 2010, could set their actual lending rates on loans and advances with reference to this rate. followed different methodologies in computing base rate, such as on the basis of average cost of funds, marginal cost of funds or blended cost of funds (liabilities).