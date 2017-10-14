Forex reserves drop by $862 mn to $398 bn: RBI data

The country's declined by $862.2 million to $398.794 billion in the week to October 6 due to fall in foreign currency assets, RBI data showed.



In the previous week, the reserves had fallen by $2.590 billion to $399.656 billion. It had touched a lifetime high of $402.509 billion in the week to September 15.



The (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, decreased by $1.391 billion to $373.795 billion, the data showed.Expressed in terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, the pound and the yen held in the reserves.After remaining unchanged for past few weeks, rose by $548.6 million to $21.240 billion.The special drawing rights with the (IMF) declined by $7.9 million to $1.494 billion.The country's reserve position with the declined by $11.9 million to $2.264 billion, the apex bank said.