Govt seeks special dividend from RBI for bank recapitalisation

The government has sought a special from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to fund a part of its Rs 2.11-lakh crore plan to recapitalise public sector

“The has been asked if it can pay a special dividend, apart from the yearly surplus that it pays the Centre. This dividend, if agreed to by the central bank, will be used only for bank recapitalisation,” said an official aware of the deliberations.

Provided talks on the matter are fruitful, the payout will be made during the current financial year ending on June 30, 2018.

“It remains to be seen whether the central bank will have room for a special dividend,” the official said.

The had in 2016-17 transferred Rs 30,659 crore of its surplus to the government, less than half of the Rs 65,876 crore it had handed over a year earlier. The government had in the Budget for 2017-18 accounted for a of Rs 74,901 crore from the and other nationalised

Economic Affairs Secretary had said in August that the RBI’s share was expected to be Rs 58,000 crore. According to him, the had Rs 14,000 more in surplus from the previous financial year for provisioning. He had said the Centre would ask the to pay some of that amount as well.

The official quoted above said the matter, which was separate from the Centre’s request for a special dividend, was still being pursued.

News reports have suggested that the will participate in the Rs 1.35 lakh crore bond programme that is a component of the plan. Another official said the proposal was not being pursued.

The government may issue the first tranche of the bonds around the first week of December. This tranche could comprise bonds with 10-year tenure and an interest rate of 7 per cent.

The quantum of the first tranche has not yet been decided. Senior ministry officials have said these bonds will be front-loaded over the next three or four quarters.