Low-cost home loans face high risk of loan default; Maha tops list: Report

Even as government policies give huge thrust to affordable housing, data reveals elevated risks in the segment for lenders because of a higher propensity among the borrowers to default. As against 1.96 per cent of overall not repaid for over 90 days, the same for loans under Rs 2.9 million, classified as affordable housing, was 2.33 per cent as of November 2017, a report by domestic rating agency Crif Highmark said today. In case of under Rs 1 million, where the average ticket size is Rs 800,000, the 90-day overdue loan repayments stand at 4 per cent, twice that of the industry average, it added. At Rs 7.79 trillion, accounts for 50 per cent of the overall of Rs 15.8 trillion. As more take refuge in the sector considered more resilient in times of piling non-performing assets, the banking system's outstanding has increased 13.6 per cent since April alone. As the government seeks to meet its target of housing for all by 2022, a slew of sops have been given to the sector, including inclusion in the mandatory priority sector lending by giving the sector an infrastructure status, introduction of tax benefits under section 80-IA of the Income-Tax Act, concessions on long-term capital gains tax provisions, etc. Foreign are the most affected in the sub-Rs-1 million category with bad loans of 16.20 per cent.

Even though MNC lenders account for a small portion of the overall outstanding, they have the highest stress among all on the housing side at 8.42 per cent, it said. The 90-day overdue for the overall housing segment stood at 1.36 per cent for March 2016, and has been rising since then, at 1.89 per cent in June 2017, and at 1.96 per cent in September 2017. New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the pockets with highest stress in the housing sector, while the stress is higher in the Kolkata, and Ghaziabad markets, it said. The largest housing loan market is Maharashtra, accounting for 23 per cent of the overall Rs 15.78 trillion outstanding, the agency said. Even as and dedicated housing companies dominate with a 40 per cent share each, the latter is experiencing a faster growth, it said. Housing companies are more stronger in the large ticket premium segment, while the state-run have a dominance in the sector with a 59 per cent share of the loans. During the past three years, state-run lenders' share in new disbursals has decreased by 10 per cent, while that of housing firms has risen by 12 per cent. From an average ticket size perspective, New Delhi leads among the states with average loan size of Rs 4 million, the data showed.