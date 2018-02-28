JUST IN
Business Standard

Nirav Modi refuses to join CBI investigations in PNB scam case: Officials

The CBI today directed him to contact the embassy of India in a country where he is staying so that his travel to India can be arranged

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nirav Modi
File photo of Indian jeweller Nirav Modi poses during the launch of his store in Mumbai | Photo: Reuters

Diamantaire Nirav Modi has refused to join CBI investigation in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, officials said today. Modi was asked to appear before the agency in connection with its probe in the over USD two billion alleged fraud perpetrated in the PNB. He was summoned through email but he refused to join the investigation saying he has "business abroad", the officials said. The CBI today directed him to contact the embassy of India in a country where he is staying so that his travel to India can be arranged, they said.
First Published: Wed, February 28 2018. 18:07 IST

