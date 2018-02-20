PNB fraud: Lawyer says Nirav Modi won't go to jail; top 10 developments

Will absconding businessman Nirav Modi escape punishment in the (PNB) fraud episode? At least his lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal, believes so. Aggarwal on Tuesday said the case against his client would collapse, just like the 2G scam and the Bofors matter. Aggarwal's statement came a day after media reports said Modi reportedly wrote to banks, saying that the firms controlled by him were unable to clear their dues because of the actions taken in "haste" by PNB. Further, he asked the to pay salaries to the 2,200 employees working in those firms. Modi also said the dues were much less than what the bank had claimed, and that his relatives booked in the cases filed by the central agencies had nothing to do with the operations of the firms under their scanner. While Modi's lawyer expressed his optimism, PNB, the public-sector lender in the eye of the storm, received more bad news, with global ratings agency Fitch on Tuesday placing it on 'Rating Watch Negative' with negative implications. At the same time, the Centre has shot written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), asking whether at any stage it detected the fraud, involving (LoUs) issued on behalf of companies promoted by Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi. Here are what Modi wrote in his letter and the top developments in the largest banking scam in the country's history: 1) 'Nirav Modi won't be found guilty': Nirav Modi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal has said that the case against his client will collapse just like the 2G scam and the Bofors matter. Speaking to news agency ANI, Aggarwal said that the probe agencies would not be able to prove the charges against Nirav Modi in the court of law. "Like 2G Scam and Bofors matter, this case will also collapse. Agencies are making noises in the media but they will not be able to prove the charges in a court of law. I am sure Nirav Modi will not be found guilty," the lawyer said. Like 2G Scam & Bofors matter this case will also collapse. Agencies are making noises in the media but they will not be able to prove the charges in a court of law. I am sure #NiravModi will not be found guilty: Vijay Aggarwal, Nirav Modi's lawyer to ANI (file pic) #PNBFraudCase pic.twitter.com/IHGzhMMIXJ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2018 2) Fitch move hints at the possibility of PNB ratings downgrade: On Tuesday, US ratings agency Fitch placed PNB on 'Rating Watch Negative' (RWN), reflecting the possibility of a downgrade following the fraud. The fraud has raised questions on both internal and external risk controls as well as the quality of management supervision considering that the fraud went undetected for several years, Fitch said. "Fitch Ratings has placed Punjab National Bank's (PNB) Viability Rating of 'bb' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), following the large fraud reported by PNB," the US-based agency said in a statement. ALSO READ: PNB scam: Fitch places bank's rating under watch with negative implications The Viability Rating measures creditworthiness of a financial institution and reflects the likelihood of the entity to fail, as per Fitch. The RWN reflects the possibility of a downgrade of PNB's Viability Rating. "Fitch will resolve the Rating Watch once more clarity emerges on the extent of control failures and the impact on PNB's financial position," it added.

Stating that the fraud event has been a setback for the bank in its reputation and has had a capital market impact, Fitch said it will monitor PNB's full liability, potential recoveries and the extent of additional fresh capital from both internal and external sources to determine if the bank's financial position is no longer consistent with the current viability rating.