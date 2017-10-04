Rajnish Kumar to succeed Arundhati Bhattacharya as SBI chairman

-
The Govt on Wednesday named Rajnish Kumar as the new chairman of State Bank of India, for a three-year term. Kumar will succeed Arundhati Bhattacharya, who will hang up her boots on Friday.
At present, Rajnish Kumar is one of the managing directors of SBI. The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) had interviewed four managing directors for the post at the end of June and had recommended a name to the government.
Last year, the government had extended Bhattacharya’s tenure for a year, with effect from October 7, 2016.
