Recapitalisation plan: Govt, RBI drawing up list of new banking reforms

The finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are drawing up a list of reform measures to accompany the recent Rs 2.11-lakh-crore bank recapitalisation plan. These are being prepared in consultation with banks and might be classified into short-, medium- and long-term measures. Officials are tight-lipped about what these reforms might entail as preparations are still on. However, there are indications that some of the measures announced in Indradhanush — a seven-point plan to revamp state-owned banks but not completed — might be taken up ...