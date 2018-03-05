Get Relief from Minor Burns at Home

Burns are among the most common household accidents. Whether it occurs in the kitchen or elsewhere, a not so severe burn can be taken care of at home. As and when a burn is suffered the first thing one should do is put the affected area under cool tap water (15-20 ° C) for 10 minutes to calm the pain. If the burn remains superficial and circumscribed to a small area, mild and natural remedies can be used to reduce pain and promote healing. In case the burn is more severe or if there are any signs of infection then one should seek medical attention promptly. Mentioned below are some natural ways which can be used to treat and seek relief in case of minor burns at home.



–The cold stops the spread of the burn. By rapidly decreasing skin temperature, cold prevents heat from further damaging the epidermis. It also relieves the pain associated with the burning. Use a bag of fresh water (not ice-cold) or a gel bag previously placed in the refrigerator which can be bought from a pharmacy. Apply on the burn for at least 20-30 minutes after leaving the burn under cold running water initially.



– The fleshy leaves of Aloe Vera contain a pulp which is rich in water, sugars, vitamins, minerals and amino acids. This natural substance has remarkable hydrating and restorative properties, particularly relevant for soothing burns and accelerating the healing process of the skin. Apply the gel in thick layer 3 times a day. One can also cover the burn with a bandage and let the skin absorb the gel. Keep repeating the procedure until the dead skin comes off and the new skin appears underneath. is available in pharmacies and organic stores.



– The essential oil of lavender is a powerful cicatrisant, a skin regenerator and a remarkable analgesic. It is used in case of burns of all origins. Soak the clay with water and pour over 3 drops of lavender essential oil. Put it on the burn and leave the same overnight, for fixing purposes one may use a band. Keep repeating the procedure every night until the healing of the skin.



–The helps keep the burn area free from bacteria and prevents secondary infections, it also creates the optimum conditions to promote and accelerate the process of healing. If the burn is deep, medicinal honey must be applied by the medical profession, in thick layer on the wound. After which the area is then covered with a mild compress which will be maintained by a band. If the wound is superficial (burning of 1st degree), one may apply the medicinal honey himself or herself. is available in pharmacies without a prescription. Do not apply in case one suffers from honey allergy.



– The may be used for its soothing and healing properties for minor burns. Apply mashed on the burn and hold with a band. Leave all night. Repeat the procedure until the dead skin comes off and the new skin appears underneath.



- The oligotherapy involves administering substances present naturally in the body in small amounts, to stimulate or inhibit metabolic processes. Silver supplement is used to regulate infectious conditions. Silver has anti-infectious and antibacterial properties. Selenium supplements are used in disorders related to excess free radicals. These free radicals are particularly involved in the inflammation and degenerative processes in the event of burns.



St. John's Wort – The maceration of flowering St John's Wort buds has anti-inflammatory, decongestant and healing. Apply the macerate on the burn 3 times a day until improvement. Massage until the maceration penetrates the skin. Do not expose yourself to the sun during the 24 hours following the application.

