3 Google cloud zones in Mumbai by December

Search engine giant Google
on Thursday said it would be setting up its cloud
infrastructure in the financial capital by the end of the year, amid increased traction for such services from local clients.
Competition in cloud
offerings, where it is trailing American tech giants Amazon and Microsoft, is also hotting up. “By the end of the fourth quarter of 2017, the India cloud
region will go live in Mumbai
with three zones,” Mohit Pande, the country manager for Google
Cloud, told PTI in Mumbai.
The infrastructure would render core services catering to computing, storage, big data and networking, he said. Pande, however, did not disclose the investments
that will go into the facilities, or the capacity. Google
has invested $30 billion in setting up cloud
infrastructure over the past three years globally, he said.
Claiming that there is a "great momentum" for Google Cloud
in the market, he said it is a strong area of focus and it continues to invest in it.
