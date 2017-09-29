3 Google cloud zones in Mumbai by December

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Search engine giant Google on Thursday said it would be setting up its cloud infrastructure in the financial capital by the end of the year, amid increased traction for such services from local clients.

Competition in cloud offerings, where it is trailing American tech giants Amazon and Microsoft, is also hotting up. “By the end of the fourth quarter of 2017, the India cloud region will go live in Mumbai with three zones,” Mohit Pande, the country manager for Google Cloud, told PTI  in Mumbai.

The infrastructure would render core services catering to computing, storage, big data and networking, he said. Pande, however, did not disclose the investments that will go into the facilities, or the capacity. Google has invested $30 billion in setting up cloud infrastructure over the past three years globally, he said.  

Claiming that there is a "great momentum" for Google Cloud in the market, he said it is a strong area of focus and it continues to invest in it.
First Published: Fri, September 29 2017. 01:16 IST

