Afghan Special Forces arrests German military advisor to Taliban in Helmand

A German national believed to be a to the in has been arrested in the insurgency-racked province of Helmand, officials said today. "A man with a long beard, wearing a black turban who identified himself as a German citizen and speaks Dutch, was taken along with three other suspected on Monday night in Gereshk district of province," said Omar Zwak, the provincial governor's said the man - who was detained by during a night raid -- was the " of Mullah Nasir", of the Taliban's elite "Red Unit" in Photographs taken by the Afghan military show a man who looks to be in his 40s with a long reddish-brown beard speckled with grey and wearing a black turban. He is flanked by two members of the dressed in combat gear and with night vision goggles pulled up onto their helmets. The man is dressed in traditional Afghan dress, a long shirt and wide trousers, worn under a khaki military jacket. Much of opium-rich in Afghanistan's south remains controlled or contested by the who are heavily reliant on the proceeds of drug trafficking to fuel their insurgency. The Taliban's Red Units serve as the insurgents' special forces and have carried out many fatal attacks on the and police.