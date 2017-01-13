TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » US Elections » News

Xiaomi avoids talking falling phone sales, aims at $14 bn revenue in 2017

'Samsung heir' Lee Jae-Yong returns home after marathon bribery questioning
Business Standard

Alec Baldwin to portray Trump on 'SNL' a day after inauguration

The actor also stated he's going to keep appearing on "Saturday Night Live" for foreseeable future

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin Photo: Flickr

Actor Alec Baldwin has revealed that he would return to "Saturday Night Live" to portray the 45th US President Donald Trump on January 21, just a day after the inauguration.

The 58-year-old actor said he is also considering other venues he might pursue to further portray Trump, reported Ace Showbiz.

"We're going to play Trump the day after the inauguration. I'm doing 'SNL' the day after the inauguration," Baldwin said.

"All of this comedy stuff we do on 'SNL', Trump is our head writer. Trump just hands it to us in a basket with a big bow on it everyday," he added.

The actor also stated in a separate interview that he's going to keep appearing on "Saturday Night Live" for the foreseeable future.

"I'm gonna do 'SNL' as much as I can. And there's discussions about other venues we might pursue to further express our gratitude and admiration for the Trump administration," he told ABC News.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Alec Baldwin to portray Trump on 'SNL' a day after inauguration

The actor also stated he's going to keep appearing on "Saturday Night Live" for foreseeable future

The actor also stated he's going to keep appearing on "Saturday Night Live" for foreseeable future
Actor Alec Baldwin has revealed that he would return to "Saturday Night Live" to portray the 45th US President Donald Trump on January 21, just a day after the inauguration.

The 58-year-old actor said he is also considering other venues he might pursue to further portray Trump, reported Ace Showbiz.

"We're going to play Trump the day after the inauguration. I'm doing 'SNL' the day after the inauguration," Baldwin said.

"All of this comedy stuff we do on 'SNL', Trump is our head writer. Trump just hands it to us in a basket with a big bow on it everyday," he added.

The actor also stated in a separate interview that he's going to keep appearing on "Saturday Night Live" for the foreseeable future.

"I'm gonna do 'SNL' as much as I can. And there's discussions about other venues we might pursue to further express our gratitude and admiration for the Trump administration," he told ABC News.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Alec Baldwin to portray Trump on 'SNL' a day after inauguration

The actor also stated he's going to keep appearing on "Saturday Night Live" for foreseeable future

Actor Alec Baldwin has revealed that he would return to "Saturday Night Live" to portray the 45th US President Donald Trump on January 21, just a day after the inauguration.

The 58-year-old actor said he is also considering other venues he might pursue to further portray Trump, reported Ace Showbiz.

"We're going to play Trump the day after the inauguration. I'm doing 'SNL' the day after the inauguration," Baldwin said.

"All of this comedy stuff we do on 'SNL', Trump is our head writer. Trump just hands it to us in a basket with a big bow on it everyday," he added.

The actor also stated in a separate interview that he's going to keep appearing on "Saturday Night Live" for the foreseeable future.

"I'm gonna do 'SNL' as much as I can. And there's discussions about other venues we might pursue to further express our gratitude and admiration for the Trump administration," he told ABC News.

image
Business Standard
177 22