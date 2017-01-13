Alec Baldwin to portray Trump on 'SNL' a day after inauguration

Actor has revealed that he would return to "Saturday Night Live" to portray the 45th US President on January 21, just a day after the inauguration.

The 58-year-old actor said he is also considering other venues he might pursue to further portray Trump, reported Ace Showbiz.

"We're going to play Trump the day after the inauguration. I'm doing 'SNL' the day after the inauguration," Baldwin said.

"All of this comedy stuff we do on 'SNL', Trump is our head writer. Trump just hands it to us in a basket with a big bow on it everyday," he added.

The actor also stated in a separate interview that he's going to keep appearing on "Saturday Night Live" for the foreseeable future.

"I'm gonna do 'SNL' as much as I can. And there's discussions about other venues we might pursue to further express our gratitude and admiration for the Trump administration," he told ABC News.