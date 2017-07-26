Artificial intelligence could double Singapore's growth rate

The rise of the machines is coming. In technology-proficient Singapore, their integration into the could help the domestic growth rate to almost double and significantly lift labour productivity, according to a report by consultancy Accenture.

It found that artificial intelligence (AI), once fully adopted, might lift to 5.4 per cent in 18 years.That would be the largest increase among 33 countries studied and would translate into an additional $215 billion in gross value added. Without AI, the is predicted to expand 3.2 per cent. Here is a look at the report’s findings: