Bitcoin is worthless, bubble may pop soon, says Allianz Global

It’s a matter of when, not if, the will pop, according to The is worthless, even if blockchain technology could bring significant benefits to investors, said the arm of Europe’s biggest insurer, which manages almost 500 billion euro. “In our view, its intrinsic value must be zero,” Stefan Hofrichter, the company’s head of global economics and strategy, wrote in a recent web post. “A bitcoin is a claim on nobody – in contrast to, for instance, sovereign bonds, equities or paper money – and it does not generate any income stream.” While one could make the same argument about gold, the yellow metal has been widely accepted as a store of value for more than two-and-a-half thousand years -- compared to less than a decade for Bitcoin, he said. Textbook Case In addition, the world’s largest “ticks all of the boxes” of the essential criteria for any asset bubble, including overtrading, “new-era” thinking and rising leverage, he wrote. Bitcoin mania is a textbook-like bubble, “one that is probably just about to burst.” Hofrichter joins a chorus of commentators casting doubt on the underlying value of the digital currency. University of Pittsburgh researchers concluded it’s “an asset which has no value by traditional measures” and economist Nouriel Roubini called it the “biggest bubble in human history.”. Bitcoin traded 0.7 percent higher at $9,126 as of 2:45 p.m.

Tokyo time. It pared an advance of about 2 percent after Google announced it would ban online advertisements promoting cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings starting in June. The digital currency has more than halved from its December peak.