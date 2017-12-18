Bloomberg, Twitter launch first 24/7 global social news network TicToc

Targeting mobile-first consumers, Media and today launched a global network with the coverage focusing on general interest worldwide.



Media is the consumer-facing media organisation of Bloomberg, the multi-platform media company for business and finance.



The first iteration of by will feature a mix of live video and reporting from journalists around the world, as well as breaking content from consumers, curated and verified by editors with a real-time distillation of the related conversation on Twitter, it said in a statement.To support by Bloomberg, the media firm is building a dedicated team of editors, producers, social media analysts, product developers, engineers, designers, and marketers that will leverage its global resources."We are seeing a shift in the media landscape today: more content are partnering with platforms to create hybrid businesses that better serve consumers and society. With by Bloomberg, we are fusing the best of and to build a fast and credible modern experience," Media Chief Executive Officer Justin B Smith said.The 24-hour network has got seven sponsors on board including Goldman Sachs, AT&T Business, CA Technologies, CME Group, INFINITI, SAS, and and will feature branded native content and unique integrations woven into the video programming, created by in partnership with each sponsor." is where people go for breaking news, and now our global audience can turn to by at any time to see what is happening in the world no matter where they are. Combining the journalistic integrity of with the speed and global availability of makes this a collaboration we are really excited about," Chief Operating Officer Anthony Noto said.